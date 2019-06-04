Shiga: Male corpse found in mountains

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse in a mountainous area of Omihachiman City on Tuesday, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (June 4).

At around 9:25 a.m., forestry personnel cutting grass found the body of the man lying face-down in the woods of the Miyauchicho area.

Officers from the Omihachiman Police Station arriving at the scene estimated the man’s to be in his 30s to 50s. Standing around 170 centimeters tall, he has a medium build.

The body, clothed in a blue t-shirt and black pants, showed no signs of external wounds. He is believed to have died shortly before the discovery, police said.