Saitama: Woman found dead, husband injured in Kasukabe residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after an elderly woman was found dead and her husband injured inside their residence in Kasukabe City on Tuesday, reports NHK (July 21).

At around 9:00 a.m., the 54-year-old son of the couple found them collapsed inside the residence, located in the Kobuchi area.

Police arriving at the residence confirmed Michie Takei, 83, dead at

the scene. She had suffered wounds to her upper body.

Meanwhile, her husband, 81, was transported to a hospital with a head

injury. His condition is serious, police said.

According to police, the son arrived at the residence to take his father to the hospital. Upon his arrival, the front door was locked and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked.

Police plan to question the father about the matter upon his recovery.