Saitama: School teacher accused of illicit encounters with girl, 16, at hotel

SAITAMA (TR) – The Saitama Prefectural Board of Education has dismissed a male teacher at a school in Kawagoe City over illicit encounters with a teenage girl earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 30).

On several occasions between July 4 and 6, Tsubasa Ueda, a 22-year-old teacher at Minami Furuya Elementary School, kissed and fondled the chest of the girl in committing acts deemed obscene at a love hotel in Kawagoe.

“I was lacking in self-awareness about something I shouldn’t do, but I lost out to my sexual desire,” Ueda was quoted during an interview with the board.

Ueda was dismissed on Wednesday. He has also been sent to prosecutors for violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths.

Ueda got to know the girl after using the search function on Twitter in looking up the phrase “runaway girl.” The matter emerged after a police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Ueda after ran a red light and found the girl inside.