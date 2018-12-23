Saitama: Demolition crew finds skeletal remains in vacant residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a decayed corpse inside a vacant house in Kawaguchi City earlier this week, reports the Yomiuri Shimnbun (Dec. 22).

At around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, a 75-year-old member of a demolition crew tipped off police after finding the skeletal remains covered by a futon inside a room in the one-floor residence.

According to police arriving at the scene, the clothes of the body had not been disturbed. As well, there were no signs of external injuries.

A real estate company in the town of Sugito had commissioned the demolition of the structure, which has been vacant for more than 10 years.

Police are seeking the identity of the body and the cause of death.