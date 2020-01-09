Saitama: Cops bust marijuana grow houses

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have seized dozens of marijuana plants in raids of a number of grow houses for the illegal drug, reports NHK (Jan. 9).

Last November, police raided one residence in Koshigaya City rented to

Takashi Numazawa, 37, and Hayato Yamaguchi, 40, and seized 24 marijuana plants under cultivation.

Police seized another 50 cannabis plants at two other locations. They also confiscated unspecified amounts of dry cannabis and kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, valued at around 8 million yen.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.