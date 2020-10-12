Saitama: 62 coronavirus infections found among theater troupe

SAITAMA (TR) – More than 60 persons attending rehearsals for a theater performance in Saitama City have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the government said on Saturday, reports NHK (Oct. 10).

According to the city, 92 members of the troupe Musical-za practiced at a rehearsal hall for the musical “Himeyuri” last week.

On October 7, one male performer tested positive for the coronavirus. Rehearsals were then halted.

All of the other participants were given polymerase chain reaction tests. The results of the tests revealed that 61 others — living in Tokyo and Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures — were infected. All 62 persons have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, the city said.

The troupe used two spaces in the hall for the sessions. As precautions against the coronavirus, the participants used breathing masks and mouth shields and their temperatures were monitored. As well, performers stayed clear of one another during the reading of lines.

The interiors, including audio equipment and handrails, were disinfected. Though the windows were closed due to concerns about noise, the spaces were ventilated once per hour.

Tomoyo Kurosawa

“Himeyuri” was scheduled to run at the Sainokuni Saitama Arts Theater between October 20 and 25. However, the engagement has been cancelled, according to the Musical-za site.

One of the stars of “Himeyuri” was actress Tomoyo Kurosawa. On October

9, her agency announced that the 24-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus the day before.