Saitama: 44 persons in ‘foreign community’ test positive for coronavirus

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 23, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – More than 40 persons in a “foreign community” have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Saitama Prefectural Government has revealed, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 22).

Of 66 new infections confirmed on Saturday, nine of them belong to a community of foreigners that attended various events earlier this month, including a wedding and birthday party.

A total of 44 foreigners who are within the community have tested positive. The infections have been traced to three locations. No Japanese have tested positive, the government said.

The also announced the death of a woman in her 90s. She was brought to a hospital after suffering from what was thought to be heatstroke.

However, the woman later tested positive for the coronavirus. She died on August 20.

