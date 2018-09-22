Saitama: 2 students die in plunge from bridge in apparent suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the bodies of two male students were found at the base of bridge in Chichibu City on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 22).

At around 12:50 p.m., a fisherman tipped off police, saying that the corpses of two persons were collapsed at the base of the Obora Bridge.

Officers from the Chichibu Police Station arriving at the scene found the bodies of the men, a vocational school student (23) and a university student (22), bleeding from the head. They were both confirmed dead at the scene.

The bodies were identified based on documents left behind inside a vehicle found parked on vacant land about 200 meters away from the bridge. The vehicle, belonging to the mother of the university student, was not locked, and the key was in the ignition, police said.

The 120-meter-long bridge stands 45 meters above a river below. Based on the discovery of two umbrellas at a fence along the edge of the bridge, police suspect that the pair scaled the barrier before leaping to their deaths.