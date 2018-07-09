Roppongi fire: 4 hurt as blaze breaks out in apartment building

TOKYO (TR) – Four persons were injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Roppongi area of Minato Ward early Monday, fire officials said, reports Fuji News Network (July 9).

At just before 4:00 a.m., fire crews were alerted to the building, located near the Tokyo Midtown complex, after a fire broke out on the first floor of the five-floor structure. Personnel from about 40 fire trucks extinguished the blaze after about four hours, according to fire officials.

In addition to one resident of the building, one fire personnel and two police officers were transported to a hospital after inhaling smoke. The condition of none of the victims is considered life-threatening.

Officials identified a residence in particular, which was burned over an area of 20 square meters, as the likely source of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the officials said.