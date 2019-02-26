Roppongi bar suspected of repeatedly overcharging customers

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a bar in the Roppongi entertainment district of Minato Ward whose management is suspected of regularly overcharging customers, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 26).

Police have accused Yuki Yamada, the 26-year-old manager of BJK, three women, aged between 19 and 24, and two other persons of violating a metropolitan ordinance that prohibits bottakuri, or the practice of bill padding.

During questioning, Yamada denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspects worked together in utilizing a social-networking service to invite four men, including a university student in his 20s, to the establishment in January and February.

The female suspects, who pretended to not be affiliated with BJK, accompanied the suspects to the bar. However, upon entry they pretended to be made aware of a “family emergency” by telephone and disappeared.

The victims then engaged in drinking games in which they were forced to drink shots of tequila if they lost. Thereafter, they were each handed bills of around 100,000 yen for between six and seven shots, police said.

Police are aware of more than 30 similar incidents originating at BJK since last November in which the damage totaled about 3.5 million yen.