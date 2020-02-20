Peruvian man files suit after immigration handcuffed him for 14 hours

OSAKA (TR) – A male Peruvian national has lodged a complaint claiming that he was handcuffed for more than 14 hours inside the Osaka Regional Immigration Bureau, reports NHK (Feb. 20).

On Thursday, the man, aged in his 40s, lodged the complaint at the Osaka District Court in which he claims to have suffered “mental and physical distress” as a result of human rights violations.

The Peruvian is seeking 2 million yen in compensation from the government.

The incident took place three years ago. According to the complaint, the man complained about the meals he was served, saying they were the same everyday.

Several staff members then apprehended him by twisting his arms and took him to another room where he was left for about 14 and a half hours with his hands handcuffed.

During the ordeal, the man suffered a broken left arm.

In an image provided by his lawyer, Maya Kawasaki, the man is shown on the floor with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

“In security camera footage, a staff member says, “Will you obey?” Kawasaki said. “I feel the bureau’s attitude toward foreigners is discriminatory. In this case, they went too far.”

“At this stage, I can’t comment because I haven’t seen the complaint,” a representative of the bureau was quoted.