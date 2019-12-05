Pair accused of raping woman after karaoke session

TOKYO (TR) – A male employee at construction services company Tokyo Sekisui Heim Co. is among two persons accused in the alleged rape of a woman earlier this year, police said last week, reports TBS News (Nov. 29).

On a night in August, Yutaka Shiina, a 30-year-old employee at the company, Kenta Sugimoto, 25, Yuhei Takakoshi, 25, called out to two women at an izakaya restaurant.

Later, the three men took the two women to a karaoke parlor near JR Kinshicho Station in Sumida Ward. They then allegedly molested the women while playing a game.

After stealing the mobile telephone from the bag of one of the women, Shiina and Sugimoto took her to Sugimoto’s residence where they are alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Sugimoto denies the allegations. Meanwhile, Shiina partially denies the charges, police said.

A representative of Tokyo Sekisui Heim said that the company is planning “to investigate [the matter] from now.”