Woman arrested after stabbing female Chinese national at Don Quijote

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 6, 2020

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a 34-year-old man man over the alleged stabbing of a female Chinese National at a discount department store in Osaka City on Saturday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 5).

At around 3:35 p.m., Miki Matsuoka, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife with a 15-centimeter-long blade to slash the victim in the head.

The victim, who suffered a 10-centimeter-long gash to the back of her head, was taken to a hospital. Her condition is not considered life-threatening.

A man stabbed a woman at an outlet of Don Quijote in Umeda on Saturday (Twitter)

Matsuoka admitted to the allegations upon her arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

“I bought a kitchen knife to kill a person,” Matsuoka was quoted. “When I talked to [the victim], I didn’t like her attitude so I thought I’d kill her.”

The victim arrived in Japan as a tourist. She was not acquainted with Matsuoka. After the incident, a male customer apprehended the suspect at the scene.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

