Osaka: Teacher resigns after part-time work in sex industry emerges

OSAKA (TR) – The Osaka City Board of Education on Wednesday announced the resignation of a female teacher from a high school after it emerged that she had worked part-time in the sex industry, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 31).

According to the board, the teacher, 27, was a part-time employee at a so-called “fashion health” business — whereby attendants administer blow-jobs while attired in costume — between April and September. She worked at the business one or two times, earning around 80,000 yen per month.

The woman also engaged in multi-level marketing in which she sold toiletries and cosmetics. This work, along with the employment at the sex business, is a violation of the Local Public Service Act, the board said.

The matter emerged after the board received several anonymous tips. Since April, the teacher had been serving as a substitute for another teacher on maternity leave. The teacher said she took up the side work to cover debts.

Initially, the teacher was suspended from her post for three months. However, she chose to resign, the board said.

“In reflecting on my behavior from a leadership standpoint, I set a bad example for children,” she told the board.