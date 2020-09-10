Osaka: School boy hit and killed by subway inside tunnel

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a middle school boy was hit and killed by a subway train inside a tunnel in Osaka City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 10).

At around 9:15 a.m., a Osaka Metro Midosuji Line train traveling between Nagai and Nishida stations hit the boy, 13, while he walked along the tracks.

The boy, a second-year student living in Sumiyoshi Ward, was later confirmed dead at a hospital. None of the 260 persons aboard the subway were hurt in the incident, the Sumiyoshi Police Station said.

In security camera footage shot at Nagai Station, the boy is shown jumping down onto the tracks.

After seeing the boy on the tracks, the driver of the train, bound for Senri-chuo Station, applied the brakes. However, the driver could not stop the train in time.

Due to the incident, 20 Midosuji Line trains traveling in both directions were delayed up to 95 minutes, inconveniencing about 80,000 commuters.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.