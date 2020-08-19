Osaka: Girl hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

OSAKA (TR) – A girl was hit and killed by a West Japan Railway Co. train in Izumi City on Wednesday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 19).

At around 7:45 a.m., a JR Hanwa Line train bound for Wakayama Station struck the girl at a crossing in Onoicho between Kita-Shinoda and Shinodayama stations.

Emergency personnel arriving at the crossing confirmed the girl dead at the scene, the Izumi Police Station said.

According to police, at least one witness saw the girl cross past the barricade at the crossing into the path of the train.

Based on the uniform she was wearing, the girl is believed to be a high school student. However, no personal belongings that could be used to identify her were found.

Inconvenienced 21,000 commuters

According to JR West, the approximately 900 passengers on the train were not hurt in the incident.

Service on sixteen Hanwa Line trains traveling in both directions were suspended. Meanwhile, another 40 trains were delayed up to one hour. The incident inconvenienced about 21,000 commuters, JR West said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the girl.