Okinawa: Man, 34, plunges to death from apartment balcony during fight

OKINAWA (TR) – A 34-year-old man plunged to his death from the balcony of an apartment in Naha City on Thursday during a dispute, police said, reports TV Asahi (June 27).

At around 3:00 p.m., police were alerted to the eighth-floor residence due to “men and women fighting.”

According to the Naha Police Station, the man, a resident of Ginowan City, plunged from the balcony to the ground below before the arrival of officers. He was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but was later confirmed dead.

Prior to the incident, the man was drinking with four other persons, including the occupants of the unit. Police believe the man’s girlfriend lives in the unit.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.