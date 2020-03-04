Oita: Hostess confirmed with coronavirus; first case in prefecture

OITA (TR) – Authorities in Oita City on Tuesday announced that a bar hostess has been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the first such case in the prefecture, reports NHK (Mar. 3).

The woman, aged in her 30s, works at bar Lounge Southern Cross Oita in Oita City. She last worked at the bar on February 22. The following day she visited a gym in the city, the prefectural government said.

On the evening of February 23, she was found to have a temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius. She also experienced a headache and lack of energy. On Tuesday, she was confirmed as infected with the virus, which is known as COVID-19.

Also on Tuesday, she entered a medical institutions designated for infectious diseases.

The woman lives with a man in his 40s. After he was tested on Wednesday, the man was requested to remain at home for two weeks.

The prefecture is now checking on the approximately 30 employees at the bar and persons connected to the gym.

The lounge is closed for sterilization of its interior. Meanwhile, the prefectural and city governments are attempting to learn how the woman was infected.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said that as of Wednesday morning the total number of cases had reached 1,000, which includes 706 persons from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port.