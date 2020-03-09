Oita: Corpse of woman found at hotel in Oita City

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpse of a woman at a hotel in Oita City on Saturday, reports the Oita Shimbun (Mar. 7).

At around 7:35 a.m., an employee at Hotel Mystays Oita alerted emergency services after finding the fully clothed woman collapsed on the roof of a facility adjoining the hotel.

According to the Oita-Chuo Police Station, the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was later confirmed dead.

The facility contains a kitchen and a pump for fire fighting, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the woman. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.