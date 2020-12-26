Oedo Line to reduce service after 15 drivers test positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – The Toei Oedo Line subway will temporarily reduce service after 15 drivers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Saturday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 26).

In addition to those 15 drivers confirmed positive through Friday, there are six others who will not be working due to having been in close contact with an infected person, the government said.

As a result, service on the loop line, which is operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation, will be reduced by 30 percent beginning on Sunday.

The reduction in service will not apply to rush hour on Monday (7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.). It will be in effect until January 11, 2021.

All of the infected drivers report for work and change clothes at an office in the Kiyosumi area of Koto Ward, the government added.

Of the 195 staff members working at the office, 167 are drivers. Polymerase chain reaction tests are continuing to be conducted on the staff members.