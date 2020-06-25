Nissan employee’s wife awarded compensation from his mistress after false ‘coerced sex’ claim

TOKYO (TR) – A court here awarded a woman compensation from her husband’s mistress for falsely accusing him of coercing her into providing sex, a claim that led to his dismissal from automaker Nissan Motor Co., reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 23).

During the affair, the mistress was a subordinate to the husband at Nissan. She lodged a complaint with automaker claiming “she was coerced into sex” by him four years ago.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo District Court ruled that the claim of coerced sex was false and ordered the mistress to pay 1.2 million yen in compensation for the affair to the woman.

Of that figure, 400,000 yen was for indirect damages caused by the false claim of coerced sex.

Presiding judge Yu Isozaki took into consideration the fact that the husband and his mistress went sightseeing together at some point after she filed the claim.

“It is natural to think that they had mutually favorable feelings [for one another],” judge Inosaki said in handing down the ruling, “and it can be presumed it was a relationship based on free will.”

The woman had sought compensation totaling 10 million yen from the mistress.

Dismissed by Nissan

In January 2016, the mistress lodged a complaint claiming coerced sex on the part of the husband with Nissan. The automaker dismissed the husband the following month.

The husband then sued Nissan to get his job back. In March 2018, the Yokohama District Court ruled that his dismissal was unjust.

The Tokyo High Court later rejected an appeal by the company, which resulted in the husband’s reinstatement.