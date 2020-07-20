 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Niigata: Male corpse found floating in bay off power station

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 20, 2020

NIIGATA (TR) – Authorities launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse floating offshore of the Joetsu Thermal Power Station in Joetsu City over the weekend.

At around 11:45 a.m. on July 18, a man visiting Naoetsu Port alerted the local coast guard office. “Something like a person is floating about 100 meters off the seawall,” he reportedly said in referring to a location in Naoetsu Port

The Joetsu Coast Guard said the decayed body was floating face-down with portions of the face having turned skeletal. The person likely died more than 1 month ago, according to the Joetsu Town Journal (July 18).

A male corpse was found floating off the Joetsu Thermal Power Station in Joestsu City on Saturday

The body was clothed in a hooded sweatshirt, short-sleeve shirt, jeans and boxer shorts.

The coast guard office is now attempting to identify the body.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »