Niigata: Male corpse found floating in bay off power station

NIIGATA (TR) – Authorities launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse floating offshore of the Joetsu Thermal Power Station in Joetsu City over the weekend.

At around 11:45 a.m. on July 18, a man visiting Naoetsu Port alerted the local coast guard office. “Something like a person is floating about 100 meters off the seawall,” he reportedly said in referring to a location in Naoetsu Port

The Joetsu Coast Guard said the decayed body was floating face-down with portions of the face having turned skeletal. The person likely died more than 1 month ago, according to the Joetsu Town Journal (July 18).

The body was clothed in a hooded sweatshirt, short-sleeve shirt, jeans and boxer shorts.

The coast guard office is now attempting to identify the body.