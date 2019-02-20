 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Niigata: Fishing boat finds headless corpse in net

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 20, 2019

NIIGATA (TR) – The Japan Coast Guard is working with Niigata Prefectural Police in attempting to identify a headless corpse that was found by a fishing boat off Awashima Island on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 19).

At around 6:30 a.m., the captain of the ship tipped off the local office of the coast guard, saying that they had “pulled up a corpse” in their net.

In addition to lacking a head, the body was missing its legs from the knee and its arms from the elbows. The body was wearing green clothing, according to the coast guard.

In addition to seeking the identity of the body, the coast guard and police are attempting to determine the cause of death.

