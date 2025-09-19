Nagoya teacher installed spy cam in classroom

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police this week arrested a 40-year-old teacher at a public elementary school teacher in Nagoya for installing a small camera in a classroom for the purpose of taking surreptitious photographs, reports Jiji Press (Sep. 18).

On September 12, Seiki Mizui allegedly installed the small camera in the classroom to take tosatsu (voyeur) footage of the female students’ underwear.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural anti-nuisance ordinance, Mizui admitted to the charges. He said, “I was interested in the bodies, clothing, and underwear of female students.”

According to the Nakagawa Police Station, the incident was discovered when a child found the camera attached to the underside of a desk and contacted their parents.

During questioning by the school, Mizui admitted to installing the camera, which led to the police being notified.

Nagoya mayor Ichiro Hirosawa responded to the suspect’s arrest by saying, “This is completely outrageous. We must come up with new measures to prevent this from happening again.”