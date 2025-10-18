Nagoya man in custody over sexual abuse of girls re-arrested for 8th time

AICHI (TR) – A 41-year-old man from Nagoya City in custody for repeatedly committing indecent acts against multiple girls has been arrested for the eighth time, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 14).

In the last case, Daichi Kato, 41, allegedly committed indecent acts on a 6-year-old girl, including touching, on the landing of a staircase at an apartment building in Nagoya City last December. He also filmed the incident on his smartphone.

Kato was not acquainted with the girl before the incident.

Regarding allegations of indecent assault and the production of child pornography, Kato, who lives Minami Ward, remained silent.

Kato had previously been arrested seven times on suspicion of injuring six other girls while attempting to sexually assault them. Of those cases, he has been indicted in five of them. He is currently on trial at the Nagoya District Court.

Police are continuing their investigation, believing that Kato has repeatedly targeted young girls for crimes.