Miyazaki: Dare leads to discovery of decayed corpse in abandoned hotel

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a test of courage led to the discovery of a corpse inside an abandoned hotel in Ebino City, reports TV Miyazaki (Apr. 16).

At around 1:00 p.m., two men, aged in their 20s, entered the run-down Okobira Hotel and found the decayed body lying face-up on a bed inside a room on the sixth floor.

According to the Ebino Police Station, the approximate age and gender of the person, who stood up to 180 centimeters tall, are not known due to the state of decay.

The body was clothed in a short-sleeved shirt and pants. No personal items were found nearby, police said.

According to locals, the nine-floor hotel is considered haunted. Motivated by a dare, the two men entered on the first floor, whose glass entryway is smashed open. The hotel has not been in operation for several decades.

The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.