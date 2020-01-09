Miyagi: Woman, 45, stabs boyfriend in back in Sendai bar

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police arrested arrested a 45-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of her boyfriend inside a bar in Sendai City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 8).

At around 6:40 a.m., Yuko Abe, a part-time emloyee, allegedly used a knife to stab her boyfriend, 44, in the back inside Barspoon in Taihaku Ward.

The victim rushed to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Sendai-Minami Police Station said.

Abe, who was accused of attempted murder, partially denied the allegations upon her arrest. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted.

There were no other patrons in the bar at the time of the incident. Beforehand, the suspect got into a dispute with the victim. After the stabbing, she tipped off police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.