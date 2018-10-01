Mie: Male corpse with gashes to face found in lake

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a male corpse with several gashes was found at a lake in Suzuka City on Monday, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 1).

At around 5:45 a.m., a man out for a walk tipped off police after seeing the body floating face-down several meters from shore at Ishigaki Pond.

According to the Suzuka Police Station, the face and head of the body had multiple gashes, each measuring several centimeters long.

Measuring between 185 and 190 centimeters long, the body was clothed in a long-sleeve t-shirt, work pants and athletic shoes. He is believed to be aged in his 20s to 40s, police said.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.