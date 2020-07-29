Mie: Corpse of woman found on beach

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse on a beach in Tsu City over the weekend, reports the Ise Shimbun (July 27).

At around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, a fisherman reported finding the body on a beach in the town of Karasucho.

According to the Tsu-Minami Police Station, the body showed no signs of external wounds. She had been dead for two or three days.

Of medium build, the woman stood about 145 centimeters tall. Her abdomen had a scar from a surgical procedure. She is believed to be aged between 55 and 75.

The body was clothed in a short-sleeve shirt with a floral print and black pants. No personal items were found at the scene, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.