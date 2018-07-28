Middle school teacher nabbed for illicit filming

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male teacher over the alleged filming of a woman inside a train in Kawasaki City earlier this month, reports NHK (July 25).

At around 11:00 p.m. on July 13, Hiroto Yamada, a teacher at a public middle school in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward, allegedly used a smartphone to film up the skirt of a woman, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the Tokyu Denentoshi Line as it traveled between Mizonokuchi and Saginuma stations.

Yamada, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, denies the allegations. “I didn’t film,” the suspect was quoted by the Miyamae Police Station.

A the time of the incident, the victim was with her mother who saw Yamada behaving suspiciously. Another passenger then seized the suspect and handed him over to railway personnel.

An examination of Yamada’s smartphone revealed illicit footage of other women. Police are now investigating the suspect over possible participation in other crimes.