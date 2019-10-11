 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Middle school girl worked as Roppongi hostess

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 11, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of a hostess club in the Roppongi entertainment distrcit for allegedly employing a middle school girl, reports TBS News (Oct. 11).

Between last December and January, Mita, the 21-year-old former manager of the bar, allegedly employed the girl, then 14, to serve male customers.

According to police, Mita knew she was under the age of 15, which is a violating the Child Welfare Act.

Mita denies the allegations. Three other persons have been arrested in the case.

The four suspects used a dating app to lure out male customers. They then instructed the girl to guide them from the specified meeting place to the bar, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »