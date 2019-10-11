Middle school girl worked as Roppongi hostess

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of a hostess club in the Roppongi entertainment distrcit for allegedly employing a middle school girl, reports TBS News (Oct. 11).

Between last December and January, Mita, the 21-year-old former manager of the bar, allegedly employed the girl, then 14, to serve male customers.

According to police, Mita knew she was under the age of 15, which is a violating the Child Welfare Act.

Mita denies the allegations. Three other persons have been arrested in the case.

The four suspects used a dating app to lure out male customers. They then instructed the girl to guide them from the specified meeting place to the bar, police said.