Man with cane hit and killed by train at Shinjuku Station in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A man walking with a cane was hit and killed by a train at JR Shinjuku Station on Wednesday in what was likely a suicide, police said, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 2).

According to eyewitness reports, the man jumped down from the platform of the JR Yamanote Line onto the tracks where he was hit by an oncoming train.

The man was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. However, he was later confirmed dead, the Shinjuku Police Station said.

Based on items found at the scene, the man is believed to be a resident of Toshima Ward aged in his 40s. With his cane found at the scene, he appeared to suffer from a visual impairment, police said.

The platform does not have a barricade separating the track area from the platform. However, it does have raised yellow bumps on the concrete to mark a path for the blind.

The incident took place during the evening rush hour. According to East Japan Railway, the incident resulted in the temporary suspension to services on the Yamanote Line.

The day before, an elderly woman using a cane was hit and killed by a train after she fell from a platform at a railway station in Katsushika Ward.