Man leaps from Uguisudani hotel room; woman found beaten inside

TOKYO (TR) – A man is believed to have leaped from a hotel room in Taito Ward on Friday night after police arrived to investigate a report about a woman in distress, reports NHK (Dec. 19).

At around 9:00 p.m., an employee of the hotel, located near JR Uguisudani Station, tipped off police about a “woman screaming from inside a room.”

Officers arriving at the fifth-floor room found a 19-year-old Thai woman collapsed and unconscious on the floor inside. The face of the woman, who was fully nude, showed signs of having been beaten.

Police later found a man, a Japanese national, aged in his 20s, lying on the concrete pavement directly below an open window of the room. The man, who was conscious, had suffered bone fractures to his skull, police said.

Both persons were transported to a hospital where they are receiving medical care, the Shitaya Police Station said.

At the time of arrival of police, a male voice said from inside the room said, “Wait.” However, after police entered, there was no man inside.

Police suspect that the man found beneath the window leaped from the room during the time it took them to enter via a pass key.

Police plan to question the man about the incident after he recovers from his injuries.