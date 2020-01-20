Man in custody for killing sister re-arrested for murdering her son

SAITAMA (TR) – A 25-year-old man in custody over the alleged killing of his 24-year-old sister has been arrested again over the murder of her 3-year-old son, police said, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 19).

On December 8, Tomosuke Anbo, a part-time worker, allegedly used a knife to stab the boy, 3-year-old Haruto, at their fifth-floor residence in Sakura Ward, Saitama City.

Officers responding to a distress call placed by a neighbor who heard a child screaming found Haruto and his mother, 24-year-old Kimiko, collapsed inside the residence with stab wounds. They were confirmed dead at the scene, police said previously.

Officers also apprehended Anbo as he attempted to flee the scene. He was in possession of a blood-stained knife.

Police later accused him of interfering with the duties of a public servant. “I held a grudge against my sister,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Later in December, police accused him of murdering his sister.

Police said previously that the suspect’s mother, 57, and brother, 28, also live in the residence. However, they were not present at the time of the crime.