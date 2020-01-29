Man accused of molesting woman in Ikebukuro ‘did not touch her underwear’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man, who while intoxicated, allegedly molested a woman in Toshima Ward last year, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 29)

Last October, Keisuke Seki allegedly jumped atop the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road in the Higashi Ikebukuro area. He then fondled her chest and lower body after bringing her to a parking lot.

The woman suffered an injury to her hand that required one week to heal, police said.

According to police, the incident took place while Seki returned home from a drinking session with an acquaintance. He was not acquainted with the victim.

“Since I was drunk at the time, I have no recollection [of the matter],” Seki was quoted by police. Yet he added, “I did not touch her underwear.”