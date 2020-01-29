 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of molesting woman in Ikebukuro ‘did not touch her underwear’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 29, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man, who while intoxicated, allegedly molested a woman in Toshima Ward last year, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 29)

Last October, Keisuke Seki allegedly jumped atop the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road in the Higashi Ikebukuro area. He then fondled her chest and lower body after bringing her to a parking lot.

The woman suffered an injury to her hand that required one week to heal, police said.

Keisuke Seki (Twitter)

According to police, the incident took place while Seki returned home from a drinking session with an acquaintance. He was not acquainted with the victim.

“Since I was drunk at the time, I have no recollection [of the matter],” Seki was quoted by police. Yet he added, “I did not touch her underwear.”

