Man, 32, accused of molesting girl in park toilet in ’19 arrested again

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a girl, the same crime he was accused of last year, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 3).

In November, Kazuto Kondo, of no known occupation, is alleged to have sexually abused the elementary school girl inside a toilet at a park in Katsushika Ward.

Upon his arrest, Kondo declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, the suspect removed the key for the girl’s bike before her departure for home. “Let’s look for it together,” he told her before luring her to the toilet.

“Work-related stress”

Last year, police accused Kondo of the very same crime. On May 12, 2019, he allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of another girl inside a park toilet.

At the time, Kondo was a high school teacher. “Due to work-related stress, I was unable to control my sexual desire,” he told the Kameari Police Station upon his arrest that June.