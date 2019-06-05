Teacher admits to molesting girl, 11, in park toilet, claims ‘work stress’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a high school teacher over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old inside a park toilet last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 5).

At around 5:00 p.m. on May 12, Kazuto Kondo, a teacher at a private high school in Katsushika Ward, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the girl, a sixth-year elementary school student, inside a stall of a women’s restroom located at a park in the ward.

Kondo, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Due to work-related stress, I was unable to control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Kameari Police Station.

According to police, the suspect is not acquainted with the victim. After the suspect met the victim and her friend at the park, they started to play hide-and-seek, with the bathroom being one of the locations in the game.

The victim fled the toilet and reported the matter to a parent of her friend, who lived nearby. The parent then alerted police.

Kondo surfaced as a person of interest after police examined security camera footage taken at the park.