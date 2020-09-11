Male corpse found along highway in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse along a highway in Nagoya on Thursday, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (Sept. 10).

At around 10:00 a.m., a worker cleaning a gutter son National Route 155 in the Kamishidami area of Moriyama Ward found the body lying face-up.

According to the Moriyama Police Station, the man is believed to be in his 80s. At the time of the discovery, his arms were folded over his chest.

The body, which showed no signs of external wounds, was clothed in a brown polo shirt and gray pants. He was not wearing shoes.

The pants contained a wallet with several thousand and a medical exam record.

The location of the discovery is several hundred meters from JR Kozoji Station.