Kyoto: Woman’s nude corpse found in Kamo River

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 27, 2020

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a woman in a river in Kyoto City on Saturday, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (July 25).

At around noon, a passerby alerted police after finding “a woman collapsed” in the Kamo River in the Shimogamo area of Sakyo Ward.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was later confirmed dead. Her unclothed body had suffered no noticeable wounds, police said.

The corpse of a woman was found in the Kamo River on Saturday (Twitter)

The location of the discovery is about 200 meters downstream of the Oji Bridge.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the woman and determine the cause of death.

