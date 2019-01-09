Kumamoto: Missing Kanagawa couple found dead in lake in apparent suicide

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police last month revealed that two bodies found in a lake in Uki City are those of an elderly couple from Kanagawa Prefecture. The case is being treated as a double suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 29).

At around 10:00 a.m. on December 27, a local resident found the bodies floating in the lake, located in the Matsubasemachi area, according to the Uki Police Station.

Assisted by the results of an autopsy, police later determined that the bodies are those of 91-year-old man from Isehara City, Kanagawa and his 89-year-old wife.

Police believe that the man and his wife, whose family home is in Uki, intentionally took their lives by drowning.

Family members of the couple reported them missing in late November. A will was not found, police said.