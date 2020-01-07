 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kumamoto: Male corpse found floating at sea

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 7, 2020

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse off the coast of Arao City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 3).

At around 11:55 a.m. on January 3, a crew member of a fishing boat tipped off the coast guard about a “floating body.”

According to the Miike Coast Guard Office, the man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s. He likely died within a day of the discovery. He stood about 174 centimeters tall.

The body, clothed in a black jacket, exhibited no signs of external wounds.

The Arao Police Station and the coast guard are now working to confirm the identity of the man.

