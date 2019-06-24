Korea: Japanese national dies after plunge from station building in apparent suicide

KOREA (TR) – An elderly Japanese national died on Sunday after a plunge from a railway station building in Busan, a large port city in the southern part of the nation. The case is being treated as a suicide, police said.

According to police, the man, 77, fell 15 meters from the third floor of a building at Busan Station on Saturday night. He was confirmed dead at a hospital the next day, reports Kyodo News (June 24).

Based on security camera footage, police suspect that the man leaped from the building in intentionally taking his life.

The man had been traveling regularly between Japan and Korea while working on developing a business. However, he was not permitted to leave Korea over unpaid taxes of the equivalent of about 470 million yen.

As well, the man suffered from an unspecified disease, police said.