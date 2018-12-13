 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Corpse of newborn found in Hiratsuka river

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 13, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a newborn’s corpse along a river in Hiratsuka City on Thursday, reports NHK (Dec. 13).

At around 9:30 a.m., a male jogger tipped off police after finding the body floating at the edge of the Hanamizu River at the Hanamizugawa Bridge.

According to police, the body of baby, whose umbilical cord was attached, measures 50 centimeters in length. The gender is not known. It is believed the child died within several hours of the discovery.

The corpse of a newborn was found in a river in Hiratsuka City on Thursday (Twitter)

The results of an autopsy scheduled for Friday will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.

The location of the discovery is about 2 kilometers southwest of JR Hiratsuka Station. The river borders Hiratsuka with the town of Oiso.

