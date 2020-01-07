Kagawa: Vehicle with 2 corpses found submerged at port

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after two corpses were found inside a vehicle submerged at a port in Marugame City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 3).

At around 9:10 a.m. on January 3, a fisherman tipped off police after finding the vehicle sunk about 10 meters from port’s edge.

According to the Marugame Police Station, the two persons pulled from the car are believed to be in their 50s to 80s.

A man attired in a gray sweater and blue jeans was found in the driver’s seat. A woman in pajamas was in the passenger seat. Neither body showed signs of external wounds, police said.

The license plate was registered outside of Kagawa Prefecture. No personal identification was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.