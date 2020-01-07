 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kagawa: Vehicle with 2 corpses found submerged at port

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 7, 2020

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after two corpses were found inside a vehicle submerged at a port in Marugame City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 3).

At around 9:10 a.m. on January 3, a fisherman tipped off police after finding the vehicle sunk about 10 meters from port’s edge.

According to the Marugame Police Station, the two persons pulled from the car are believed to be in their 50s to 80s.

A man attired in a gray sweater and blue jeans was found in the driver’s seat. A woman in pajamas was in the passenger seat. Neither body showed signs of external wounds, police said.

The license plate was registered outside of Kagawa Prefecture. No personal identification was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »