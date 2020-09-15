Japan’s porn industry adapts to pandemic after stars test positive

TOKYO (TR) – Since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, governments around the globe have suggested avoiding “close contact” to reduce the spread.

In Japan’s adult video (AV) industry, such a precaution is impossible to heed. Thus, it might not have been surprising to learn that four actors had tested positive through August, a development that has left the industry adapting to new protocols.

When the site for weekly tabloid Flash contacted one of them by telephone, he denied the report. “It is false information. I am not positive,” the actor, aged in his 30s, said before ending the call.

However, the four positive tests were later confirmed via another telephone call placed to the AV Human Rights Ethics Organization. (Though the four are not members of the organization.)

“They were infected in separate cases,” says a representative of the organization in explaining that the infections were not the result of a “cluster.”

Ongoing shoots were halted

The industry has adopted its own protocol, one insider tells Flash. When the positive results surfaced, the infected actors contacted the production companies they had worked with over the past two weeks.

“Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were then performed on the staff and all the performers at those shoots,” the insider says. Ongoing shoots were halted until the staff members and performers tested negative.

Mikio Kawai, the director of the AV Human Rights Ethics Organization, says that industry’s existing preventative measures regarding sexually transmitted diseases has made it “accustomed” to similar courses of action needed for coronavirus at shoots.

“Looked upon harshly by the eyes of the public”

Another industry insider tells Shukan Post (Sept. 18-25) that they are concerned, saying one mistake could be disastrous.

“The AV industry is looked upon harshly by the eyes of the public. So, if a cluster of infections occur, it will affect the survival of the industry,” the insider says. “Actresses may retire due to fear of infection, so the people involved are being very careful.”

The person goes on to say that staff cuts have already taken place. “We are also beginning to avoid ‘close contact’ shoots,” the source says without elaboration — likely much to the chagrin of the weekly’s readership.