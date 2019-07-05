Japanese national wanted for arson apprehended in Thailand

THAILAND (TR) – Police in Bangkok have apprehended a 62-year-old male Japanese national wanted on suspicion of arson in Akita Prefecture, reports TV Asahi (July 5).

On Wednesday, police apprehended Katsuhiko Yamazaki, of no known occupation, who is suspected of starting a blaze at the family home of a male acquaintance in Akita.

Yamazaki regularly travels between Thailand and Japan. Prior to the crime, he is believed to have encountered money-related problems with the acquaintance, police said.

“Finally, I found the home,” Yamazaki wrote on Facebook before the crime. “From now, I will have a feeling of regret.”

After the crime, Yamazaki was placed on an international wanted list. Akita Prefectural Police plan to accuse him of arson upon his repatriation to Japan.