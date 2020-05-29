Ishikawa: Man, 39, accused of fatally stabbing mother

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother at her residence in Komatsu City, reports TBS News (May 27).

At around 10:00 a.m., Nobuyuki Yamashita, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab his mother, 75, at the residence.

Afterward, the suspect used a public telephone to alert police. Upon the arrival of police, officers found the knife stuck in her body. She was later confirmed dead.

Yamashita lives in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward. His mother lived alone in the family residence.

“I had a grudge for a long time,” the suspect was quoted by police upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges to murder.