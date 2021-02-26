‘Irritated’ Dragon Quest player sent death threats to Square Enix

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly sending threatening emails to video game developer Square Enix Holdings Co. last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 26).

Between November 2 and 19, Toshiyuki Kan, a company employee, allegedly included death threats in 37 messages submitted through a form for the site of the popular game Dragon Quest of the Stars.

“I’ll kill you since this is surely fraud,” he allegedly wrote.

Due to the incident, the company, located in Shinjuku Ward, halted its YouTube channel.

“How can I win?”

Upon his arrest on suspicion of obstruction of business and sending threats, Kan admitted to the allegations. “I was irritated that I couldn’t win,” he told the Shinjuku Police Station.

Kan lives in Saitama Prefecture. Over a five-year period, he spent about 30,000 yen on characters for the smartphone game.

The incident started last September. In other messages sent to the company that month, Kan asked, “How can I win?” He later told police that he became angry when he didn’t receive a response.

In addition to Dragon Quest of the Stars, Square Enix has developed other popular role-playing games, including Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts.