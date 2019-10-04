Man ‘dissatisfied with price increases’ threatened Square Enix

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sending threatening emails to video game developer Square Enix Holdings Co. earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 4).

In August, Yuto Kanda, a care worker, allegedly sent six threatening mails to the company, based in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward. “Will I kill if you keep running away?” he wrote in one of the mails.

As a result of the emails, the company cancelled two events. After the company announced the cancellations, Kanda wrote to the company to apologize, saying that he “was reflecting” upon his actions, police said.

“I was dissatisfied with price increases of items used in games,” said Kanda, who has been accused of making threats and disrupting business operations. “I wanted the company to understand the feelings of the users and realize that there is a sense of crisis within the company.”

Kanda surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of the IP address used to send the emails through the company’s web site.

Square Enix has developed such popular role-playing games as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts.