Ingrown toenail specialist accused of molesting patient

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an ingrown toenail specialist in Machida City over the alleged molestation of a female patient earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 1).

On June 13, Hideki Honma, the 67-year-old proprietor of Ingrown Toenail Health Care Machida, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of a patient during a massage treatment.

Honma, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “It was part of the treatment. I do not think that it was an obscene act,” the suspect was quoted by the Machida Police Station.

According to police, the suspect has operated the clinic for the past 10 years. He told police that he provides oil massages to women to improve the body’s metabolism such that the occurrence of ingrown toenails — or makitsume in Japanese — becomes less likely.

The matter emerged when the woman consulted with police the day after the incident.